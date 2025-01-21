Idex and Zwipe sign deals to deliver biometric access card solutions to US clients

Idex Biometrics will deliver its biometric physical access solutions across the United States and globally.

U.S. client DigAware, a product company of Emnovate, has engaged Idex to deliver solution development and delivery of biometric sensor systems. With Idex’s solution DigAware can upgrade its security and ID without having to change the entire system.

“As the market for secure proof of identity is growing, Idex Biometrics is pleased to support DigAware, leveraging the competitive edge of our core platform, allowing customize build on top of our biometric system,” said Petter Anderrsson, global head of sales for Idex.

Idex is developing a customized biometric matching solution to fit DigAware’s specific card architecture, which includes Bluetooth and RFID radios, for the first phase of the agreement. This is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. Upon completion and customer acceptance, DigAware will buy 50,000 sensor systems from Idex to scale the solution.

Robin Bienfait, CEO and founder of DigAware, commented: “The Idex Biometrics authentication system excels with its resource efficiency and performance.”

ReddWare Inc. and Zwipe

ReddWare Inc. and Zwipe are entering a strategic alliance with the core of the partnership centered on Zwipe Access biometric smart cards.

“Under the agreement, ReddWare’s global Enterprise System Integrators will have access to Zwipe’s innovative biometric access cards along with ReddWare’s extensive deployment engineering services,” said Rommel Roberts, CEO of ReddWare Inc.

The collaboration will see Zwipe introducing its biometric access control solution to ReddWare’s most important customer vertical in its Enterprise Systems Integrators.

“With ReddWare Inc. as our partner, we are proud to support the deployment of Zwipe Access cards in the United States, reinforcing our commitment to delivering an additional layer of security in critical environments,” commented Robert Puskaric, president and CEO of Zwipe.

Roberts added: “The [Zwipe] cards offer two-factor authentication by integrating biometrics, eliminating the need for a separate fingerprint reader.”

Article Topics

access control | biometric cards | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | Idex Biometrics | Zwipe | Zwipe Access