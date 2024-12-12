Zwipe biometric access cards get tested by luxury retailer and a logistics innovator

Businesses around the world are showing interest in Zwipe’s biometric access solutions as the Norwegian company announces ever more use cases.

This month, a “global luxury and fashion leader” is testing Zwipe biometric access cards for potential deployment along with a “large logistics leader” which is also testing the cards, according to the Oslo-based firm. Both companies are unnamed in the announcements.

The luxury retailer is testing Zwipe Access to “enhance security across its global network of stores and operations,” the company said. The logistics company, which is based in France, is described as achieving “remarkable growth” in business park development, industrial and tertiary real estate, conditioning and packaging solutions.

Apparently, it’s also the first company in Europe to implement an urban delivery network powered by electric trucks, showing a commitment to more environmentally friendly logistics. Testing Zwipe Access biometric cards, made possible through a collaboration with Zwipe AS, the logistics company is aiming to enhance security measures at its sites while streamlining access control systems.

A couple weeks ago, Zwipe announced a partnership with Brazil’s DS4 Innovation in what was seen as a significant step in delivering advanced biometric access solutions to the South American giant as DS4 Innovation will distribute Zwipe biometric access cards across the country.

Zwipe Access is known for providing two-factor authentication through integrated biometrics without the need for a separate fingerprint reader or biometric database. Zwipe was also chosen by France’s OSE for commercial deployment of biometric access cards. Earlier in November, Zwipe reported its quarterly revenues, which showed a significant decrease from the same time a year ago. However, the growing demand for biometric access solutions is seen as a bright spot for the company.

