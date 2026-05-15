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Vietnam targets 2035 for fully digital citizen–government interactions

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Vietnam targets 2035 for fully digital citizen–government interactions
 

Vietnam is going full tilt with digital transformation as the government approves a plan to make all transactions between citizens and the state fully digital by 2035.

The ambitious national program puts population data and electronic identification at the center of the country’s digital government strategy. It’s part of a growing body of evidence that points to Vietnam’s government as being among the most fervent in Southeast Asia (a region that’s already baseline enthusiastic) for digital transformation, biometrics and digital public infrastructure.

Project 06 for the 2026–30 period, with a vision to 2035,  was signed off by Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng, reports Vietnam News. It projects data‑driven government with interconnected national databases, with population data at the core.

Under the program citizens will access personalized, automated public services across sectors including healthcare, education, transport, agriculture, justice and security. Vietnam also aims to rank among the world’s top 50 countries for digital transformation and become a regional hub for data connectivity and digital industry development.

For 2026–30, the government has set six priority areas: modernizing administrative procedures and online services; expanding the digital economy and digital society; strengthening digital citizenship; building data infrastructure and interoperability; supporting social welfare and public‑order functions; and promoting scientific research and innovation.

Key implementation measures include overhauling legislation to support digital services linked to population data, improving data‑sharing rules, and tightening protections for state‑secret and personal data. Authorities will restructure administrative procedures using shared data, publish information from national databases, and build a unified National Public Service Portal.

A major technical task for integrating electronic identification accounts, including those for organizations and foreigners, into public service logins is scheduled for completion by December 2026. A few weeks ago, Vietnam’s capital city Hanoi approved a plan to ensure AI use by its municipal agencies, with the city also aiming to issue e-IDs to 95 percent of residents by this year’s end.

The program also promotes wider use of electronic ID accounts in socio‑economic transactions, with priority sectors including finance, banking, agriculture, healthcare, tourism, logistics and e‑commerce. It calls for developing smart‑city tools such as digital twins and location‑based models linked to population and identity datasets.

To advance digital citizenship, Vietnam will expand online participation in lawmaking, strengthen oversight of citizen‑data use, and continue developing the VNeID app into a multi‑purpose national digital platform.

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