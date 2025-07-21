FB pixel

Vietnam ramps up pace of digital transformation as biometrics cleans up banking

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Government Services
Vietnam ramps up pace of digital transformation as biometrics cleans up banking
 

Digital governance in Vietnam is gaining momentum, with nearly 40 percent of administrative procedures completed fully online in June.

Data-based management practices have been adopted by 73 out of 84 government entities, and it’s estimated a third of adults possess personal digital or electronic signatures, an 11-point increase since December 2024, reports Voice of Vietnam.

These advancements were reported from the third meeting of Vietnam’s Government Steering Committee for Science and Technology Development, Innovation, and Digital Transformation led by prime minister Pham Minh Chinh.

A national portal for science and technology now features over 250 proposed solutions, and a new framework for evaluating local innovation was introduced. Mobile broadband now reaches 99.3 percent of villages and hamlets, with Vietnam ranked 20th globally in broadband access speed and 26th in fixed broadband.

The government has allocated VND25 trillion ($954m) toward science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation initiatives. The meeting also covered Project 06, which focuses on resident data systems, electronic identification (e-ID), and e-authentication applications.

Digital ID rollout continues with the Vietnamese government targeting foreigners residing in the country with a 50-day campaign from July 1 to August 19. Foreigners who hold temporary or permanent residence cards in Vietnam are eligible for level-2 digital IDs, with their number now estimated to be around 100,000.

Biometrics takes out millions of potentially fraudulent bank accounts

The State Bank of Vietnam has mandated full verification of businesses and biometric data of legal representatives before firms can make electronic transactions or withdrawals since July 1. In an interview with Vietnam Investment Review, Nguyen Quoc Hung, vice chairman and general secretary of the Vietnam Banks Association (VNBA), said that an industry-wide fraud data-sharing system is needed to improve the detection of suspicious transactions and protect public trust.

Hung pointed to how the surge in fraud and scams places pressure on banks to make significant investments in new technology and verification processes.

Vietnam has around 200 million registered bank accounts, according to official statistics. Following the implementation of biometric verification and cross-checking with the national population database, however, just 113 million individual accounts and approximately 711,000 corporate accounts remained active.

This means almost 86 million accounts are now inoperable, suggesting that many were created for fraudulent purposes. These bank accounts that remain biometrically unauthenticated will be deleted by commercial banks beginning September 1.

Vietnamese banks are increasingly leveraging biometric authentication and AI-powered systems to combat fraudulent transactions. Face biometrics, fingerprints and voice biometrics are being adopted to verify user identities during financial transactions to prevent unauthorized account access.

The VNBA has recommended that legal regulations are reformed to align with “technological advancement and operational realities” and invites detailed guidance on the application of new technologies such as AI, blockchain and fintech solutions to assist compliance among banks.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

US lawmakers demand FBI reconsider certifying biometric scanners from China

In a sharply worded bipartisan July 15 letter, Representatives John Moolenaar and Raja Krishnamoorthi — Chairman and Ranking Member of…

 

New Microsoft benchmark for evaluating deepfake detection prioritizes breadth

Juan M. Lavista Ferres, corporate vice president and chief data scientist at Microsoft’s AI for Good Lab, has announced the…

 

Australian bank taps facial authentication data to challenge disputed transactions

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has reportedly been using facial recognition logins to its banking app to gauge whether customers…

 

With 1M-plus passkeys issued, VicRoads expands support to Android, iOS apps

VicRoads has now extended its highly successful passkey initiative from the web to its native mobile myVicRoads apps on both…

 

Yoti shows further facial age estimation accuracy gains ahead of OSA deadline

Yoti’s facial age estimation technology has hit a new level of accuracy in internal testing of the approved method for…

 

Children’s rights must be at center of civil registration governance frameworks: UN Human Rights

For countries to make substantial progress on birth registration, there is the need to expedite the implementation of reforms and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events