FB pixel

Brunei unveils plan to evolve digital Identity by 2025

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Brunei unveils plan to evolve digital Identity by 2025
 

The Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications (MTIC) of Brunei Darussalam has unveiled a strategic plan aimed at transforming the nation’s transport and telecommunications landscape by 2025. The plan includes the introduction of a national digital ID and a single sign-on (SSO) platform for public services.

This initiative, highlighted in a comprehensive document titled “MTIC 2025 Strategic Plan,” outlines key objectives and projects designed to drive Brunei toward becoming a digitally connected and sustainable nation.

Additionally, integral to Brunei’s digital transformation is the implementation of a comprehensive digital identity system, Biz Brunei reports. A national digital ID and payment gateway are slated for completion by the end of the year.

The e-Darussalam portal is another cornerstone of Brunei’s digital ecosystem, offering an SSO service for users to access a myriad of government services. The portal will use digital identity authentication for logins to government services. According to the government website, the service will also be adapted to the business sector through integration with the National Business Services platform for digital transactions.

Brunei’s digital transformation will also include the implementation of blockchain technology as an infrastructure for digital identity and future public services. The technology enables the verification and authentication of digital assets stored on the blockchain at any given time.

The overall plan is structured around several pillars, which include emphasizing eco-friendly practices and innovations in transport and communication sectors, as well as ensuring policies and regulations to support digital and physical infrastructure development.

“MTIC 2025 represents the renewed journey of the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications. It maps out our new vision, mission and strategies in our journey towards bringing Brunei Darussalam to the status of a smart nation,” says Permanent Secretary Mohammad Nazri bin Mohammad Yusof.

In 2022, Brunei deployed facial recognition technology from NEC to boost security in its international airport.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

US Marshals Service set to buy SIC Biometrics fingerprint scanners

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), the agency of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that oversees the classified Witness Security…

 

Met police director says live facial recognition beats accuracy expectation

The experience of UK police with live facial recognition is poorly understood, and the technology is proving more effective than…

 

APAC institutions scramble to block fraud with biometric ID verification

Identity verification is posing headaches for many people and institutions carrying out financial transactions in Asia. The ID checks intended…

 

Microsoft calls for AI deepfake fraud to be made illegal as fake Harris ad circulates

It took less than ten days after Joe Biden stepped away from the U.S. presidential election for a deepfake of…

 

USAID launches ‘digital policy’ to guide it through next decade

This past week, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power announced the agency’s new $14.6 million digital policy…

 

Decentralized identity orgs sign letter of intent to collaborate on standardization

Leaders in the field of decentralized identifiers (DID) have issued a joint Letter of Intent outlining plans to collaborate on…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events