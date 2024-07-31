Brunei unveils plan to evolve digital Identity by 2025

The Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications (MTIC) of Brunei Darussalam has unveiled a strategic plan aimed at transforming the nation’s transport and telecommunications landscape by 2025. The plan includes the introduction of a national digital ID and a single sign-on (SSO) platform for public services.

This initiative, highlighted in a comprehensive document titled “MTIC 2025 Strategic Plan,” outlines key objectives and projects designed to drive Brunei toward becoming a digitally connected and sustainable nation.

Additionally, integral to Brunei’s digital transformation is the implementation of a comprehensive digital identity system, Biz Brunei reports. A national digital ID and payment gateway are slated for completion by the end of the year.

The e-Darussalam portal is another cornerstone of Brunei’s digital ecosystem, offering an SSO service for users to access a myriad of government services. The portal will use digital identity authentication for logins to government services. According to the government website, the service will also be adapted to the business sector through integration with the National Business Services platform for digital transactions.

Brunei’s digital transformation will also include the implementation of blockchain technology as an infrastructure for digital identity and future public services. The technology enables the verification and authentication of digital assets stored on the blockchain at any given time.

The overall plan is structured around several pillars, which include emphasizing eco-friendly practices and innovations in transport and communication sectors, as well as ensuring policies and regulations to support digital and physical infrastructure development.

“MTIC 2025 represents the renewed journey of the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications. It maps out our new vision, mission and strategies in our journey towards bringing Brunei Darussalam to the status of a smart nation,” says Permanent Secretary Mohammad Nazri bin Mohammad Yusof.

In 2022, Brunei deployed facial recognition technology from NEC to boost security in its international airport.

