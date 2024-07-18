Physical IDs no longer mandatory in Azerbaijan, where 65% use digital identity

Physical and digital IDs have reached parity in Azerbaijan, where the government has announced that identity information provided through the refreshed mygov application will be considered every bit as legal as a physical ID card.

ID cards submitted through mygov will simplify and speed up operations, says the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development, which is encouraging institutions to integrate digital ID functionality broadly. Digital identity cards will have equal legal weight to paper, as will digital marriage, birth and death certificates.

Biometric digital identity has been a success in Azerbaijan. According to Azernews, 65 percent of Azerbaijan’s populace utilizes Asan İmza, the national mobile digital ID. The government has committed to digital transformation, building a strategy on the pillars of digital government, society and business. Infrastructure is strong, with broadband fiber optic internet coverage across 74 percent of the country. And initiatives are in place to support small and medium-sized businesses with digitization efforts.

In May, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency launched an update to its digital.login government services portal. Prior to that, in March, the State Tax Service launched a facial recognition feature in its digital signature app.

Historically, Azerbaijan has been an oil and gas hub. But a report from BNE Intellinews in Baku says business leaders are noticing a change in the economic tides, as government-partnered local incubation and acceleration programs have fueled the emergence of hundreds of startups over the past few years, positioning the country to catch up with regional neighbor Georgia in the digitization marathon.

