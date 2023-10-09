Georgia rolls out facial recognition to upgrade border control

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced the deployment of a biometric border control system that will use facial recognition to identify persons crossing the country’s borders.

Local publication Agenda quotes the ministry as saying in a statement that the system, which will run on an automated data processing platform, will be able to quickly and accurately identify people on wanted lists, those facing deportation or a ban, and individuals sought after for other offenses.

With the installation of the system at all border crossings, officials are optimistic that there will be a marked improvement in the safety and security of the country, especially as it works to respect its engagement on visa-free movements with EU and Schengen area countries.

The ministry believes the facial recognition-based border control system will help the government in its crusade against illegal migration, as has been the case in some other European countries, including Lithuania.

Meanwhile, the Georgian government also announced the completion of documentation to the specifications of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the validation of its national ID card and biometric passport. These credentials are now recognized as meeting ICAO’s standards for international travel documents.

The validation, which includes the upload of data of the travel credentials to the Public Key Directory, means that holders of the ID card and passport will be able to travel through international borders with ease.

The Public Service Development Agency of Georgia is cited by Agenda as saying “compliance of the country’s main signatory certificates with ICAO standards significantly increases the reliability of Georgian travel documents,” meaning that “Georgians with an ID card and a biometric passport will pass through border control more quickly.”

Vladimer Sitchinava, deputy chairman of the Public Service Development Agency, handed the certificates to ICAO.

