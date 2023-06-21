Idemia reveals details on Lithuania’s biometric border system

French biometrics and digital identity giant Idemia has revealed more information about the border-crossing equipment that the company is supplying to Lithuania’s Entry/Exit System (EES).

The contract, which was awarded to Idemia at the end of 2021, includes system support and maintenance for five years. Lithuania’s Entry/Exit System will be deployed across 18 sites, including land, sea, and rail crossings. All sites are now equipped with new manual counter equipment and immigration kiosks, while six sites also have eGates, the company announced.

Thanks to new contracts signed with the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) during 2022 and 20233, Idemia provided additional fingerprint scanners, passport readers, face capture devices, tablets and suitcases, bringing the total number to more than 700. The company is also assisting border guards through its operational supervision software and fleet management software which allows remote updates.

The EU is planning to introduce a biometric Entry/Exit System into all Schengen area countries to register non-European citizens passing through their territory.

The company says the new EES will ensure Lithuania’s compliance with Europe’s new Entry/Exit regulations, expected to come into force in the second half of 2023.

Idemia is already supplying several member states with the system, including Iceland, France, Denmark and Estonia. In Lithuania, the firm is collaborating with another French company called Easier.

