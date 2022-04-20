Easier and Idemia to collaborate on biometric Entry/Exit System for Lithuania

Easier and Idemia were chosen by the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service to provide biometric exit and entry systems in compliance with an incoming EU policy on non-European residents passing through their borders.

The French biometrics and digital identity giant and the airport IT supplier will equip Lithuania with more than 70 self-service entry and exit system kiosks and more than 30 automated border crossing lanes at main checkpoints for land, sea, and air border crossings. The kiosks are installed with facial recognition and fingerprint biometrics for immigration pre-screening and analysis of passenger records at borders. The lanes can read and authenticate travel documents, verify passenger identities, detect fraud, confirm passenger eligibility, and authorize entry and exit.

The move from Lithuania comes as the EU will mandate that Schengen area countries must have a biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) to register non-European citizens passing through their territory by September 2022. Easier says it is their third contract for an entry and exit system in the Schengen area, following Iceland and Denmark in 2021, both likewise won in partnership with Idemia.

The two companies are frequent collaborators. Outside of Europe, their biometric boarding gate equipment has been integrated into Los Angeles International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

Article Topics

ABC gates | biometrics | border security | document verification | Easier | Entry/Exit System (EES) | facial recognition | IDEMIA | identity verification | kiosk | passenger processing