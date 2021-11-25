Idemia wins Denmark border biometrics contract, launches ID document security feature

Idemia has been chosen by the Danish National Police service, known as Rigspolitiet, to supply biometric tablets, self-adjusting cameras for facial images, self-service kiosks, eGates and other equipment in support of its compliance with the European Entry-Exit System and ETIAS regulations.

Under a ten-year contract, Idemia will provide a national border management system and hardware including TravelKiosks, TraveLane gates, TravelTotem cameras, and MTop biometric fingerprint scanners as components of the company’s Augmented Borders suite. The contract is being carried out in partnership with local companies Systematic and Biometric Solutions.

The deal is expected to enable Denmark to replace its current passport-stamping procedure and perform biometric capture and identity verification for third-country nationals at external Schengen borders.

“Through this collaboration, we will be helping Denmark to ensure that it fulfills the requirements of the new EU-EES regulations using biometric capture technology,” comments Idemia Senior Vice President for Europe, Public Security & Identity Pascal Fallet. “After Iceland, Denmark is the second European country that has chosen to collaborate with Idemia to implement a complete and highly secure solution that optimizes the traveler flow.”

The financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

Idemia is also providing border technology to France and eu-LISA to support compliance with the EES rules slated to come into force in May, 2022.

Partners develop offline solution for digital currency payments

Idemia and partner ConsenSys developed what they say is a Secure Offline Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Payment Solution at the MAS Global CBDC Challenge hackathon, according to a separate company announcement.

The technology is intended to enable digital currency transactions not just with smartphones, but also feature phones and biometric payment cards and a variety of other consumer devices. It is built in the ConsenSys Ethereum blockchain, which runs an Idemia smart contract to enforce central bank policy and preserve user privacy.

ID document security feature unveiled

Finally, a new ID document security feature based on optical variable elements has been developed by Idemia.

The new LASINK Helios technology protects the facial portrait of the bearer from manipulation with a combination of LASINK color technology and DOVID light diffraction, which Idemia says make full reproduction of modification of the document, such as for face biometric morphing attacks, impossible. The company also claims that the optical effects provided by LASINK Helios are clearly recognizable for easy remote or in-person verification.

