Jordan’s drive for digital govt services reaches 40% completion

Jordan’s digital transformation efforts are said to have reached the 40 percent mark, with more than 500,000 citizens now using their digital ID profiles to access a wide and growing of government services, The Jordan Times reports, citing The Jordan News Agency.

These remarks are attributed to the country’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, who spoke at a recent event organized by the government to review the state implementation of the digital transformation project, one year after it was launched.

Khasawneh said as part of the transformation drive, the digital government application “Sanad” has been updated and more than 500 services can now be accessed digitally through it. It reportedly has over 960 digital government services overall.

He adds that apart from two government service centers which are operational at Al Muqabalayn in the capital Amman, and at the Queen Alia International Airport, five more such centers will be opened in different locations before the end of the year. Thereafter, other centers will be set up in the governorates which do not yet have.

Speaking at the same government-held event, Jordan’s minister of digital economy and entrepreneurship, Ahmad Hanandeh, also lauded the progress being made with the digital transformation project, the news agency notes.

Addressing a panel during the event, Hanandeh also reiterated government’s plan to bridge the wide digital skills gap currently witnessed. This, the official said, will leverage on the talent and expertise the country boasts of.

A pair of Jordanian economists are quoted in the report as praising the digital transformation progress recorded so far in the country.

They believe that apart from eliminating the stress that comes with seeking certain government services manually, the digital ID option now affords users the opportunity to cut cost, save time and access services even from the comfort of their homes.

Jordan hopes to have about 3.5 million active digital IDs accessing public services by 2025, with IrisGuard biometrics integrated for user authentication.

