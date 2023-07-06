Jordan reaches half a million activated digital identities

Half a million individuals in Jordan have successfully activated their digital identities in the country’s official digital ID verification application, called Sanad, according to a Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship statistic, as reported by Jordan News.

This is a significant milestone towards the country’s goal of achieving 3.5 million activated digital identities and digitizing all government services by 2025. Jordan’s government recently signed a deal with IrisGuard to help realize those goals.

Sanad will allow Jordanians to access a wide range of government services conveniently and securely. Users can perform document inquiries, access personal information, and more without visiting a public office. It will also simplify payment processes for the government and private sectors by integrating with the eFAWATEERcom portal, which supports various payment methods.

The application offers approximately 400 services to its users. It is regularly updated to meet evolving user needs and accommodate the addition of new services.

The ministry plans to integrate IrisGuard’s iris recognition system into Sanad’s authentication process to enhance security measures. IrisGuard’s patented EyePay technology is an innovative, secure financial delivery platform that employs end-to-end iris recognition technology to deliver cost-effective financial services via cardless cash transactions securely. As part of this integration, IrisGuard will provide iris camera hardware and software, including its EyePay Phone.

The Jordanian government believes digital transformation and adopting a trustworthy digital identity system like Sanad will yield numerous benefits. These include enhancing the efficiency and productivity of its services, reducing the risk of fraud, and improving service quality and user experience for its citizens. By leveraging Sanad, Jordan aims to create a more streamlined, secure, and user-friendly digital ecosystem for the country.

Article Topics

consumer adoption | digital ID | government services | iris recognition | IrisGuard | Jordan