Pixsur wants to make iris recognition affordable for small businesses

China-based iris biometrics company Pixsur, which provided its technology for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, wants businesses to start scanning their employees’ eyeballs and has a new product that can help them do it.

The main selling point of the access control iris recognition device called IriGo Mini is the price tag, according to the firm.

Iris biometrics technology has mostly been limited to high-security government agencies, public facilities, and classified environments due to its higher price. The company, officially known as Shanghai Pixsur Smart Technology, wants to sell its devices to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The product’s management software and cloud platform are also designed to serve smaller businesses.

Pixsur says it is focusing on SMEs as a response to the rising demand for affordable security solutions. The firm did not disclose the price of the IriGo Mini in its release but says that it will be offered at a comparable cost as facial recognition and fingerprint biometric devices.

Last year, the company’s multi-biometric device P-X6 was selected by the Qatar Ministry of Interior for identifying personnel and authenticating visitors of the football sporting event.

