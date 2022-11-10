Smart Engines ID document scanning and Pixsur iris biometrics integrated for World Cup

Iris biometrics provider Shanghai Pixsur Smart Technology has partnered with Smart Engines for a major sporting tournament.

The partners refer in the announcement to the “world’s most influential 2022 sporting tournament,” which presumably means the World Cup in Qatar. The announcement also refers to the event being for football fans, providing further evidence that it is indeed the FIFA event, which could bring as many as 1.7 million visitors to the Gulf nation in November and December.

Solutions from Smart Engines for scanning ID document with machine readable zones (MRZs) will be integrated with Pixsur’s handheld iris scanner. The result, the companies say, is an advanced scanning device for verifying the identity of fans entering stadiums.

Shanghai Pixsur Smart Technology Co. develops image recognition algorithms, and has roots in Shanghai Jiaotong University. The company’s iris biometrics technology is used in national identity, finance and insurance, and airport and immigration applications.

“We are excited to start our partnership with Smart Engines. Their technologies allow us to meet diversified market requirements,” comments by Dr Cheng Zhiguo, CEO of Shanghai Pixsur Smart Technology Co. “The combination of Pixsur’s biometric technologies and Smart Engines’ precise document reading technologies, provides the perfect document authenticity verification functions to our biometric identity solution, and it fully meets our customers’ growing diversified requirements.”

Smart Engines is up to roughly 2,200 ID document types supported, from 220 countries and jurisdictions around the world. The company says its solutions are highly tolerant of different lighting conditions and capture angles, and its autonomous recognition process does not transfer ID images to third-party servers.

The company also recently upgraded its AnyDoc application with enhanced support for more different character sets and faster document reading.

“We are really proud that our ID and MRZ scanning solutions enter the Chinese market. For us, cooperation with Pixsur Smart Technology is an important step for the promotion of our high-quality and secure recognition technologies all over the world,” states Vladimir Arlazarov, CEO at Smart Engines, PhD in Engineering Science.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | iris recognition | Pixsur | Smart Engines | World Cup