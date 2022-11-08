Smart Engines updates ID document scanner, adds speed and character recognition accuracy

Software developer Smart Engines has announced an upgrade to its optical character recognition and data extraction application, AnyDoc.

The software can now recognize 3,000 identification templates with improved document scanning accuracy.

In particular, AnyDoc’s visual memory algorithm is faster than previous iterations at detecting passports, ID cards, driving licenses, residence permits and other supported IDs.

The updated software scans 55 passports per second on a 32-core processor server without GPUs, according to the announcement.

Smart Engines CEO Vladimir Arlazarov says the firm has developed a unique visual memory algorithm for its Smart ID Engine identity scanner.

The code speeds up the processing of streaming images on the server, making document recognition on a smartphone faster, says Arlazarov, weeks after discussing false identities in a guest post for Biometric Update.

Automatic type detection is available when scanning ID documents with the Smart ID Engine in real-time video streams, as well as on photos and scans.

“Users do not need to specify the type of document in the mobile app before scanning,” he adds.

The company says this will streamline the procedures of global KYC platforms and simplify customer identification processes.

The update also improves recognition of Latin and Hebrew alphabets by 10 percent, Vietnamese, Georgian, Armenian and Greek by 20 percent and Arabic by 25 percent.

Smart Engines added several templates for IDs in Latin American countries, including Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela.

The company has improved recognition of documents from India and the Philippines, supporting nine new driving license templates for the former and 13 ID cards for the latter. A total of 148 identity documents and templates have been added to the Smart ID Engine.

The update brings Smart Engines’ total supported ID types to 220 jurisdictions and issuers, the total identity document types to 2,198 and templates supported to 3,385.

Finally, the AnyDoc update introduces compatibility with the Docker platform, which offers containerization and greatly facilitates integration within customers’ infrastructure (particularly for Linux systems).

The update comes a couple of months after Smart Engines’ OCR technology was integrated with apps by tourism software maker ZeusTech I.T. Services.

