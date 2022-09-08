Smart Engines provides biometric passport scanning for Greek tourism apps

Smart Engines’ optical character recognition and data extraction from documents’ machine-readable zones has been integrated with apps from tourism industry software provider ZeusTech I.T. Services.

Passport scanning has been available for check-ins through the Zeus Hotels App and Cook’s Club App since June, the partners say. This enables hotel guests to scan their biometric passports for fast and convenient check-ins with one-second video streams tolerant to various lighting conditions and angles.

The scanning capability complies with local and international standards, and can also be used with residence permits, ID cards, travel visas and other documents.

Smart Engines also notes that the solution protects personal data by performing recognition on the mobile device itself, and not transferring photos from IDs to third-party services or servers.

“ZeusTech team understands the changing reality and strives to work for business performance growth. Cassiopeia Enterprise application complemented by Smart Engines software will be more convenient and functional for our customers. We strongly believe that the cooperation will be mutually beneficial and successful,” says George Moulianakis, managing director of ZeusTech I.T. Services.

OCR technology from Smart Engines was also recently selected by SignD for credit card scanning.

Article Topics

digital ID | document reader | mobile app | optical character recognition | Smart Engines