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Market for agentic commerce keeps growing, outpacing rails

Ant International joins firms launching agentic protocols to manage shopper bots
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Market for agentic commerce keeps growing, outpacing rails
 

According to Grandview Research, the global agentic commerce market size was worth $5.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $65.47 billion by 2033. Meanwhile, the number of global digital wallet users reached 4.4 billion in 2025, and is expected to exceed 6 billion – over 75 percent of the global population – by 2032.

That data represents a massive shift, and a massive opportunity for businesses in the digital economy. The question is, how to adapt. The FIDO Alliance has started work on interoperable standards for agentic commerce, as a way to help organizations navigate the new world. But it is still emerging, and the pace of change presents an unprecedented challenge.

Ant International launches Agentic Mobile Protocol

Ant International says its new Agentic Mobile Protocol (AMP) will help facilitate agentic commerce through secure, AIOps-native agentic payment connections to mobile services including digital wallets, banking apps, and mobile portals from phones to wearable devices.

A release from the company calls it “an agentic protocol for mobile commerce that ensures superior efficiency and security results,” to ensure readiness for expansion into fast-growing markets.

Ant International says that, “with the Agentic Mobile Protocol, merchants – LLMs, AI platforms, merchants with self-developed agents, and agent builders – and digital wallets can embed agentic payment functionality directly into their workflows, eliminating the need for system overhauls.”

The firm has open-sourced the AMP to “help establish a universal, auditable standard to ensure that AI agents can transact securely and seamlessly across any global platform.” It offers faster agent integration, a money-back guarantee mechanism in cases of account takeovers, cross-device compatibility, a secure trust architecture for agent delegation with full visibility and the ability to revoke or modify tasks at any time.

A high-frequency agent-to-agent (A2A) settlement mechanism is capable of handling nano-transactions as small as $0.000001 between agents, with real-time accounting and clearing. And a full-spectrum Know Your Agent (KYA) framework establishes an agent’s digital identity and certifies its authorizations.

Adoption drives adoption in agentic economy

Grandview Research’s numbers suggest that agentic commerce is moving toward practical, scalable integrations into everyday digital interactions. The firm identifies North America as the largest market for agentic commerce, with global revenue share of 38.2 percent in 2025. Generative AI and large language models (LLMs) hold the dominant position in the market in terms of technology, and accounted for the largest revenue share at 40.9 percent.

“Operational efficiency across e-commerce and digital platforms is driving further market adoption,” the report says. “The global market is witnessing the integration of AI-driven conversational interfaces with seamless payment systems. Users can now complete purchases directly within chat environments, creating frictionless commerce experiences. AI agents are increasingly handling interactions, recommendations, and transactions in real time. Partnerships between AI firms and payment providers are helping establish secure, standardized protocols. This approach ensures interoperability with existing merchant infrastructure and broadens adoption.”

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