FB pixel

Mastercard brings agentic commerce vision to India

Payments firm demos first agentic transaction in huge Indian market
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Mastercard brings agentic commerce vision to India
 

Mastercard took the stage at the recent India AI Impact Summit to demonstrate India’s first ‘fully authenticated agentic commerce transaction.”

The inaugural agentic payments were done on Mastercards issued by Axis Bank and RBL Bank, for tokenised agentic purchases using Cashfree Payments, Juspay, PayU and Razorpay payment aggregators on merchants including Swiggy, Instamart, Vi and Tira. They were completed in alignment with the Mastercard Agent Pay framework, which outline guidelines for tokenisation and security in agentic AI systems.

“Agentic commerce is not really one piece of technology, it is a culmination of multiple things coming together,” says Gautam Aggarwal, president of India & South Asia at Mastercard, in a report from the Times of India. Describing the full customer journey from login to search to purchase, Aggarwal says agentic commerce enables automation of the entire process.

This, of course, raises questions about security. Know Your Agent protocols are the next frontier in authentication. Aggarwal mentions tokenization and passkeys as elements of a model that retains Mastercard’s high security standards. The payments giant was among the first globally recognized companies to adopt FIDO passkeys.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Nitendra Rajput, senior vice president and head of Mastercard AI Garage, says the biggest risks with agentic networks “lie in how these systems optimize, scale,and come to be relied upon. One concern is misaligned optimization, where an agent may prioritize speed or efficiency in ways that unintentionally conflict with a customer’s best interests. Another risk is cascading errors, because automated workflows amplify mistakes into larger failures if oversight is weak.”

Rajput says it is “essential to build systems with strong explainability, continuous monitoring, independent audits, and meaningful human oversight” in order to maintain trust and security.

He also stresses the need for a localized approach. “Global intelligence alone isn’t enough. India is unique with high digital adoption, diverse devices, assisted commerce and evolving social patterns. Our models combine localised learning, tuned continuously by our teams. This hybrid approach ensures we stay structurally ahead, not just reactive.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

eMudhra self-certified as MOSIP system integrator for digital ID projects at scale

Indian-based multinational digital ID firm eMudhra has completed self-certification to the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP), an affirmation that…

 

High IDV failure rates shows by Intellicheck research reveal fraud targets

Online businesses and their fraud protection providers have become all too aware of the scale and escalation of identity fraud,…

 

Identy joins Africa’s push for digital identity in humanitarian healthcare

Across Africa and other regions with large undocumented populations, the lack of official identity papers is a major barrier to…

 

Texas on the sidelines as digital driver’s licenses expand nationwide

Texas is emerging as one of the major holdouts in the national shift toward digital identification even as Apple expands…

 

Google tests Project Toscana face unlock system that could rival Apple’s Face ID

There is a great divide in biometrics deployment between Android and iOS devices. The biometrics battleground in the smartphone race…

 

DoD expands research on biometric enabled hearing protection systems

The Department of Defense (DoD) has received a $7.5 million program increase in the Fiscal Year 2026 defense appropriations bill…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events