With Gemini integration, Walmart joins effort to ‘infuse AI into every bit of shopping’

It was a matter of time before the large language model (LLM) chatbots we have come to call “AI” became vehicles for integrated advertising. The day has arrived, with the announcement that Walmart and Google are launching a partnership that will make Gemini recommend Walmart products, in a major mainstream commercialization of agentic AI tech.

The announcement comes in tandem with Google’s launch of a new open standard called the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) to support AI agent-based shopping, which it developed with Walmart, alongside other major retailers like Shopify, Etsy, Wayfair and Target. UCP enables agents to function across the full scope of shopping, and works with other agentic protocols such as Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), Agent2Agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP).

Per Google’s documentation, “by establishing a common language and functional primitives, UCP enables seamless commerce journeys between consumer surfaces, businesses, and payment providers.” It aims to guide the customer at every step, from brainstorming and research to final purchase, through a “single, secure abstraction layer.”

‘Everything you love about Walmart in the Gemini app’

A release from Walmart says its Gemini integration will make the shopping experience “more intuitive, reliable and perfectly aligned with the rhythms of everyday life.” Google’s LLM will automatically include Walmart and Sam’s Club products in searches “when it’s relevant.”

“For example, when a customer asks for advice on camping equipment for the spring season, it will return items from the retailer’s large inventory of products. And since people talk back-and-forth with Gemini, there are more opportunities to show relevant products and services throughout the conversation.”

The announcement hopes to sell the partnership and its embrace of agent-led commerce as a game-changer – in the words of John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., “the next great evolution in retail.”

Once again, the AI evangelists of Silicon Valley are banking on customers wanting more from their chatbots. A conversation with a nosy virtual Walmart employee who lives in Gemini doesn’t sound that different from how we interact with corporate chatbots now; the difference is that this employee is linked to your wallet, and could initiate purchases for you. Effectively, Gemini has programmed default commercial bias into its AI, and framed it as a hot new convenience.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, says “customers will soon be able to experience everything they love about Walmart directly in the Gemini app.” But does the Walmart app not already offer the ability to browse Walmart’s vast inventory of consumer goods, any time – albeit with mere human agency?

Don’t find the product; it will find you

We are reaching the point where AI integrations are aiming to fulfill the promises buoying the agentic AI boom. Gemini may now be able to recommend a dress, order a turkey or introduce you to an especially velvety new toilet tissue, and coordinate the purchase of these things at Walmart.

But are these problems that need solving, such that they’re worth the risks? Shopping, either at a store or online, isn’t hard; the tech industry has already spent a quarter century making it as easy as possible. The addition of agentic AI, then, isn’t really about convenience or reliability. It’s about personal will, and the importance of being able to touch the tomato you want to put in your salad, versus the desire to cede that decision to a machine.

In the words of Shopify CEO and founder Tobi Lütke, quoted by TechCrunch, agentic AI for commerce is “really good at finding people who have specific interests and finding the product that is just perfect for them. Like, I would have never searched for this product, but somehow it found me right on the other side. This kind of serendipity is where the best of commerce happens.”

The assumption is that marketing should find you wherever you are, and that AI agents should facilitate that. Per the article, “companies like Google, Amazon, Walmart, and OpenAI have been releasing new standards and products to infuse AI into every bit of shopping, both on the consumer and merchant side.” In a sense, it represents the total assimilation of advertising and life: the chatbot will tell you what you want, coach you through the decision to buy it, and facilitate the purchase through a connected wallet before recommending the next product. The only things it needs are your permission, and your money.

KYA stops fraud systems from misidentifying legit agents

Given what’s at stake, it’s important to Know Your Agent. PYMNTS has a piece that looks at how KYA is emerging as a complement to KYC/KYB, and has fast become equally important.

“Agents behave exactly like the patterns fraud systems are trained to distrust,” the piece says. “They operate continuously, retry efficiently and optimize relentlessly for completion. Without identity and mandate, those behaviors are indistinguishable from bot attacks or account takeover attempts.”

“The mandate for payments leaders is now clear. Identify where agents can act, require strong authentication and KYA proof for delegated transactions, and ensure those signals flow into risk and loyalty systems.”

