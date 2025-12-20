FB pixel

Soon we’ll know what agentic AI is best used for, as long as we can control it

Jeff Scheidel of authID talks to BU Podcast about where AI agents will take us in 2026
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric Update Podcast  |  Biometrics News  |  Features and Interviews
Soon we’ll know what agentic AI is best used for, as long as we can control it
 

The world expects a lot from AI, and agentic AI is its next frontier. A multitude of bots harnessed to serve human needs is the dream. But what can we really expect agentic AI to do? And how do we ensure it’s following the rules it’s been given?

Biometric authentication firm authID recently launched its framework for agentic AI. On the latest episode of the Biometric Update Podcast, authID VP of Operations Jeff Scheidel explains the concept.

“What we do is, when someone goes to launch an AI agent, we produce a custom claim that can be transmitted through OIDC and a variety of other protocols, so that agent is invoked only with its human sponsor’s verifiable biometric credential. And that can be passed down through agent to agent, when you’re talking about, for example, shopping.”

“If at any point someone says, ‘you know what, I do want to verify that one more time,’ we can be federated out to and request an additional biometric authentication from the user. Typically, that’s not going to be necessary. But that credential that goes along with that agent provides that scope for what that agent’s allowed to do, and then also its auditability. Who is the human sponsor accountable for what that agent did after the fact? Again, we’re using that public key, that credential that we express, and we’re actually using a Web 3.0 credential for that. This is where we are going forward. That’s going to be a big, big thing for us.”

Listen now: SpotifyAppleYouTubePodbean

Runtime: 00:20:53

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Biometrics providers race to meet demand as ID, age verification expand

Biometric identity verification is evolving to serve an ever-wider range of interactions as they change to address fraud, online safety…

 

US State AGs target social media, porn platforms over kids’ online safety compliance

It’s the week before Chtistmas, and all through the States, the lawsuits are flying like tossed dinner plates. Indiana Attorney…

 

ICE’s contracting trail shows the rise of automated immigration enforcement

The revelation by 404 Media that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) quietly contracted with a company advertising “bounty hunter AI…

 

OCR Studio ready for new ICAO/ISO MRZ format

Document recognition technology developer OCR Studio has confirmed support for next-generation ICAO/ISO machine-readable zone (MRZ) format in identity documents. The…

 

Chatbots to assume active role in government operations 

Nonetheless, the UK government chabot is being pitched as a “core part of the work GDS is doing to create…

 

UK rights committee questions police use of FRT on children, bias report

The UK Joint Committee on Human Rights has posed a series of questions to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood about police…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events