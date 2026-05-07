UK lawmakers prepare for contentious national digital ID, police biometrics bills

Digital ID is one of 12 priority area for the UK government that may merit a place in the traditional address to the head of state that opens the new legislative session.

The King’s Speech on May 13 will lay out the legislative priorities and vision of the Labour government for the next session of parliament. A research briefing for the House of Commons Library reviews the current state of affairs and sets expectations for what bills will be introduced or pursued. On the proposal for a national digital identity system, it mostly confirms previous announcements.

Digital ID is a potential subject of legislation. The government has said legislation for it will be introduced “later this year.” A national digital ID could help improve access to public services. Initially the government said it would be mandatory for right to work checks, but now says it will be voluntary.

“Darren Jones, the Chanceller of the Duchy of Lancaster, said he expects the voluntary nature of the scheme to be ‘on the face of the Bill’,” the briefing states.

The government says the bill will include protections for data use and to prevent “scope creep.” And of course, a consultation on the topic just closed.

The conclusions of that consultation are expected to play a significant role in the shape of any proposed legislation, but stakeholders are somewhat divided on whether identity should be treated as infrastructure or a product.

A legal framework for police facial recognition and biometrics use

A plan to reform policing includes a new legal framework for the use of facial recognition and other biometrics, according to a briefing for the House of Lords on what might be said about home affairs.

The briefing notes that the government held a consultation to inform its new legal framework for law enforcement use of biometrics from December to February, but has not yet published its conclusions, despite less than a week remaining until its response is due.

Police oversight roles would also be significantly altered, and the government wants to improve vetting standards for police.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID infrastructure | digital identity | legislation | live facial recognition | UK digital ID