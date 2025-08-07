Somalia expands national digital ID use cases to meet 15M issuance target by 2029

The Somali government has continued to increase use cases for its national digital ID not only to drive adoption, but also to meet crucial national targets. The country aims to issue the ID to at least 15 million people by the end of 2029.

In a latest move, the government has directed that the ID will be compulsory for all passport applications from September 1, while the credential will also be required for domestic travels as from the start of next year.

“Today, a crucial meeting was held at the Immigration and Citizenship Agency [ICA] headquarters. It was decided that starting September 1, 2025, the Somali passport will require a National ID Card for applications to ensure the security and reliability of citizen data,” the National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) announced in a post on its X account.

During the meeting which was chaired by Internal Security Minister Abdullahi Sh. Ismail Fartaag, it was also resolved that all domestic travellers must present their national ID card for verification from January 1, 2026.

“These initiatives aim to enhance the quality of the Somali passport and strengthen data-sharing systems between ICA and NIRA,” the ID authority said after the meeting which was also attended by the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Omar; the Director General of ICA, Mustafe Sh. Ali, and NIRA boss, Abdiwali Abdulle.

The move to enhance the security of the Somali passport is deemed necessary as it could resolve some of the recognition issues around the travel document. Over the years, Somali passport holders have faced increased scrutiny, and even travel restrictions due to the country’s historical security challenges.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to expand the uses of the national ID, the Central Bank of Somalia announced on July 29 that all citizens wishing to open new bank accounts or update existing ones will be required to present a national ID card. A decision preceding that had also mandated the use of the ID for transport ministry documents such as driver’s licenses.

Somalia launched its new national ID system in 2023 with support from the World Bank, and it is a key aspect of the country’s digital public infrastructure development.

