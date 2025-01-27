Malaysia to launch national digital ID super-app

Malaysia is launching what it terms a “national digital identity ecosystem” called the MyDigital ID Superapp which builds upon the country’s existing digital ID system.

The blockchain-based platform will include a suite of tools, including a digital wallet. Commercial service providers will be able to integrate digital identity management through Malaysia’s MyDigital ID, allowing direct logins into existing mobile apps or by offering their services as mini-apps on the super-app.

The solution is not only eliminating the need for multiple authentication systems and streamlining onboarding but also lowering risks such as online fraud, according to its creators.

The MyDigital ID Superapp is built on the Malaysia Blockchain Infrastructure, overseen by the national research and development agency MIMOS. The product comes from a collaboration between Malaysia’s e-government service provider MY E.G. Services Berhad (MyEG) and its subsidiary MYEG Alternative Payment Services Sdn Bhd with MyDigital ID Solutions Sdn Bhd (MYIDSSB), a subsidiary of MIMOS.

Malaysia’s super-app likely draws inspiration from privately owned platforms such as Tencent’s “everything app” WeChat. The Chinese app has gradually evolved from a simple chat tool to a platform that offers every service imaginable, from e-commerce and payments to ride-hailing and government services – all with the help of third-party “mini-programs.”

The proof of concept for the MyDigital ID Superapp is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2025. Privacy will be at the core of the ecosystem, according to Dato’ Fadzli Shah MYEG, co-founder of MYEG’s public blockchain network Zetrix which supports MyDigital ID.

“This platform will simplify access to digital services while maintaining the highest standards of data security and user privacy,” says Shah. “At the same time, it will enable businesses to unlock new opportunities and streamline their operations in the digital age.”

The national super-app will function as an enabling platform and will not store or access any personal data during transactions. All data interactions are conducted directly between the user and the service provider which provides compliance with privacy regulations, according to the announcement.

Aside from offering Malaysians a safe digital ID to access commercial services, the country’s national digital ID initiative has plans to boost cross-border interoperability.

Last year, blockchain network Zetrix allowed Chinese nationals to authenticate and verify their identities digitally during electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) overseas. The company is also digitizing Chinese driving licenses for verification purposes overseas.

