FB pixel

Malaysia to launch national digital ID super-app

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All  |  Mobile Biometrics
Malaysia to launch national digital ID super-app
 

Malaysia is launching what it terms a “national digital identity ecosystem” called the MyDigital ID Superapp which builds upon the country’s existing digital ID system.

The blockchain-based platform will include a suite of tools, including a digital wallet. Commercial service providers will be able to integrate digital identity management through Malaysia’s MyDigital ID, allowing direct logins into existing mobile apps or by offering their services as mini-apps on the super-app.

The solution is not only eliminating the need for multiple authentication systems and streamlining onboarding but also lowering risks such as online fraud, according to its creators.

The MyDigital ID Superapp is built on the Malaysia Blockchain Infrastructure, overseen by the national research and development agency MIMOS. The product comes from a collaboration between Malaysia’s e-government service provider MY E.G. Services Berhad (MyEG) and its subsidiary MYEG Alternative Payment Services Sdn Bhd with MyDigital ID Solutions Sdn Bhd (MYIDSSB), a subsidiary of MIMOS.

Malaysia’s super-app likely draws inspiration from privately owned platforms such as Tencent’s “everything app” WeChat. The Chinese app has gradually evolved from a simple chat tool to a platform that offers every service imaginable, from e-commerce and payments to ride-hailing and government services – all with the help of third-party “mini-programs.”

The proof of concept for the MyDigital ID Superapp is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2025. Privacy will be at the core of the ecosystem, according to Dato’ Fadzli Shah MYEG, co-founder of MYEG’s public blockchain network Zetrix which supports MyDigital ID.

“This platform will simplify access to digital services while maintaining the highest standards of data security and user privacy,” says Shah. “At the same time, it will enable businesses to unlock new opportunities and streamline their operations in the digital age.”

The national super-app will function as an enabling platform and will not store or access any personal data during transactions. All data interactions are conducted directly between the user and the service provider which provides compliance with privacy regulations, according to the announcement.

Aside from offering Malaysians a safe digital ID to access commercial services, the country’s national digital ID initiative has plans to boost cross-border interoperability.

Last year, blockchain network Zetrix allowed Chinese nationals to authenticate and verify their identities digitally during electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) overseas. The company is also digitizing Chinese driving licenses for verification purposes overseas.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

OpenAI launches new AI agent Operator that can perform tasks independently

AI agents have garnered attention as a technology to watch in 2025. While Microsoft, Google, and Slack have already launched…

 

French privacy watchdog includes digital ID, AI and minor protection in strategic plan

Digital identity, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and protecting minors online will be the main areas of focus for the French privacy…

 

Humanity Protocol raises $20M at $1.1B valuation

Humanity Protocol is following the recent launch of its Humanity Foundation with a new funding announcement as it gears up…

 

Looking into the DEEP: Advancing Pakistan’s DPI

Pakistan is progressing toward a digitally empowered society, with initiatives such as the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP) playing a…

 

Brazil bans TFH from offering compensation for biometric data

Brazil’s data watchdog has banned Tools of Humanity (TFH), the company behind digital identity project World, from offering cryptocurrency or…

 

Aadhaar draws interest as Indonesia, India sign MOU on digital transformation

The governments of India and Indonesia have entered into strategic cooperation to accelerate sustainable digital transformation. A memorandum of understanding…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS