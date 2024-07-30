FB pixel

Hungary announces digital ID app rollout from September

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Hungary announces digital ID app rollout from September
 

The Secretary of State in the Office of Hungary’s Prime Minister and National Assembly member, Csaba Dömötör, has disclosed that the country’s face and fingerprint biometrics-based digital ID system will go live in September.

This is part of a Digital Citizenship Program whose legislation is already in place. ID&Trust is understood to be provider of the software for the digital ID.

The country unveiled details of the initiative last year, saying the digital ID program is part of the central European country’s digital transformation propulsion.

In making the announcement via a terse Facebook explainer, Dömötör mentioned that from September, Hungarians will be able to carry their identity on a mobile application and use the same to identify themselves with the police.

Many other government services can be accessed from a user’s mobile phone, which means citizens will be spared the inconveniences of staying long in queues to get served at government offices, according to the official.

This, he said, will go a long way in not only streamlining verification processes, but also in ensuring secure data sharing for the same purpose. Before this novelty, carrying along physical ID cards has been compulsory.

The Digital Citizenship Program also means that citizens can carry other important personal identification credentials other than a national ID card on the mobile app. Other functions, according to Dömötör, include digital signatures and online scheduling of applications to obtain certain services including criminal records certificates.

The government has announced that all those who want to enjoy these digital services must sign up to the Digital Citizenship Program by completing a one-off enrollment process at any registration office, and registrants have to come along with a smartphone and photo ID.

After its launch in the fall, the government has also assured that citizens will be able to access more services on the app from autumn.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

APAC institutions scramble to block fraud with biometric ID verification

Identity verification is posing headaches for many people and institutions carrying out financial transactions in Asia. The ID checks intended…

 

Microsoft calls for AI deepfake fraud to be made illegal as fake Harris ad circulates

It took less than ten days after Joe Biden stepped away from the U.S. presidential election for a deepfake of…

 

USAID launches ‘digital policy’ to guide it through next decade

This past week, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power announced the agency’s new $14.6 million digital policy…

 

Decentralized identity orgs sign letter of intent to collaborate on standardization

Leaders in the field of decentralized identifiers (DID) have issued a joint Letter of Intent outlining plans to collaborate on…

 

Meta’s $1.4B settlement in Texas biometric data privacy lawsuit approved

Meta has agreed to pay $1.4 billion to the state of Texas to settle the lawsuit against it for using…

 

Wicket facial authentication rolling out at all NFL stadiums starting Aug 8

If last year’s Express Entry facial authentication pilot at select NFL venues was a field goal for Wicket, the biometrics…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events