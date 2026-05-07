Australia credential register blocks 750,000 fraudulent ID checks post-Optus breach

Australia’s response to the Optus data breach has blocked 750,000 fraudulent identity checks, as a government register designed to prevent reuse of compromised documents begins to show results.

The Credential Protection Register (CPR), launched in 2022, stores compromised document numbers and blocks their use in identity verification across finance, housing and employment. The system is emerging as a core layer in Australia’s digital identity infrastructure, alongside national digital ID rollout and new tools giving citizens control over how their credentials are used.

The initiative reflects a shift toward post-breach identity protection, where governments move beyond remediation to prevent reuse of stolen credentials. Planned updates to the myGov app will extend that approach by allowing citizens to block or unblock document verification in real time.

​The Credential Protection Register was established in 2022 after the Optus breach, which exposed data from more than 9.5 million customers. The system includes compromised driver’s licence and passport numbers from Australia and New Zealand, preventing their reuse in applications for loans, rentals and employment.

To solve the issue, the government worked with document issuers to establish a register that stores compromised document identification numbers to prevent their use by fraudsters for loans, rentals, employment applications, and more. The CPR includes numbers from the Australian driver’s licenses and passports, as well as New Zealand passports.

“We know how distressing identity crime and scams can be for those affected,” says Attorney-General Michelle Rowland. “That’s why the Albanese Government is implementing strong measures to ensure Australians’ identities are protected.”

The breach also accelerated Australia’s digital ID push, leading to the 2024 Digital ID Act and a national system valued at more than AU$1 billion (US$674 million) to support secure online transactions.

The country is planning an early release of the myGov government services app in late 2026, followed by a national rollout. Through the app, citizens will be able to see when their documents are being verified and block them from verification.

“Later this year, we will be trialing a new service in myGov, allowing Australians to block or unblock their documents from verification with just a few taps on their phone, giving them more visibility and control over their identity documents,” adds Rowland

In 2025, the Australian Government Digital ID System processed 80 million verified transactions and created 15 million digital IDs, enabling access to 246 government services.

Article Topics

Australia | data protection | digital ID | fraud prevention | myGov (Australia)