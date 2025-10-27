FB pixel

IDverse, ConnectID chosen to trial Australia’s digital ID for property rentals

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
IDverse, ConnectID chosen to trial Australia’s digital ID for property rentals
 

Australia’s federal government has selected a dozen companies to participate in a trial of digital identity for property rentals. The goal is to use digital identity and open banking platforms to reduce the exposure of personal information in rental applications.

ConnectID, Equifax, IDVerse, Mastercard, payments provider Cuscal, property management software provider PropertyMe and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) are all participating, InnovationAus reports. Several consortia were selected earlier this year.

IDVerse and ConnectID are accredited as an identity provider and an identity exchange, respectively, under the Australian Government Digital ID System (AGDIS).

ConnectID is a member in three of the four consortia chosen for the pilots, which are led by CBA, Ailo and PropertyMe, according to a company announcement. Cuscal is also involved in one of the pilots with ConnectID.

Australians seeking to rent a property have to submit their driver’s license and a bank statement or use third-party rental apps to meet the required identity and financial checks. Those burdens will only increase with stricter regulations for the real estate sector on their way into force on July 1, 2026, including mandatory identity verification for know your customer (KYC) checks.  The trial will combine digital ID with the Consumer Data Right (CDR) “to support people to share less personal information when they apply for a rental,” as explained in the guidelines published in May for expressions of interest in participating in the trial.

“These pilots also play an important role in showing how digital identity can work in practice – giving people more control of their information, while helping businesses meet increasingly stringent privacy and security expectations,” says ConnectID Managing Director Andrew Black.

The pilots are expected to start before the end of 2025.

Consumers showed little interest in using the CDR to switch banks up to the end of 2023, but Australian fintechs suggested it was too soon to call the program a failure.

AGDIS is currently restricted to use for federal and state government services, but expands to private sector use cases starting in December, under a phased rollout plan. There were reports in August that delays in the development of the core registers and portals of AGDIS, led by EY, could threaten that timeline.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Is age verification killing porn site traffic? Aylo says yes, AVPA says no

In the lead-up to the enforcement deadline of the UK’s Online Safety Act, Aylo, the company that owns Pornhub and…

 

Face biometrics cameras from Cognitec arriving soon at Australian airports

There are 250 biometric cameras from Cognitec on their way to major international airports in Australia, where they will be…

 

SITA showcases tech in Singapore as Asia embraces biometrics for air travel

SITA has launched a new Experience Centre in Singapore aimed at showcasing the future of air travel. The hub features…

 

World Bank to assess ASEAN’s readiness for cross-border digital identity

It’s a big few days for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia hosts the second of…

 

DHS expands biometric entry-exit, CBP to photograph all noncitizens at US borders

When the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published its final rule last week expanding the use of biometrics at the…

 

Malawi eyes SDG 16.9 target with universal legal identity blueprint

Malawi doesn’t want to be left behind in terms of meeting the 16.9 target of the UN Sustainable Development Goals…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events