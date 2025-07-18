FB pixel

Scotland’s digital ID ScotAccount starts public beta

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Scotland’s digital identity service, ScotAccount, has launched its public beta, allowing a larger group of users to test the government service.

The service allows user to prove their identity and access public services and benefits. Users can verify their identity in the app by using a photo ID. People without a photographic ID can instead answer security questions, while the platform is also exploring vouching as a verification method, the team behind ScotAccount announced on Wednesday.

“During the early stages of beta, we worked closely with a small group of service providers to test functionality, identify issues, and gather targeted feedback,” the announcement states. “We have also, to date, had over 1,000 people take part in user research, helping us shape a service that works for a wide range of needs.”

ScotAccount is also transitioning away from third-party software suppliers to an in-house team.

The platform was launched in 2023 in collaboration with Disclosure Scotland, enabling employers to verify criminal records and other information. Since then, the platform has expanded access to other public services, including accessing the Witness Gateway, which allows witnesses to access case information online.

ScotAccount can also be used for debt management, registering firms that sell tobacco products and operate funeral services, and managing finance raised against “moveable assets” as well as stocks and shares. The initiative invited other public service organizations to explore the project.

ScotAccount announced last year it was examining interoperability with GOV.UK One Login, which would allow access for users of both Scottish and UK public services.

