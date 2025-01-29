Belgian digital identity app Itsme becomes free for Flemish public sector

Belgian digital identity app Itsme will be free for Flemish municipalities, government services and schools after the Flemish digitalization agency agreed to cover fees for its use until 2029.

The service is owned by a consortium of local telecom companies and banks and allows Belgian citizens to verify their identity while accessing government services, banks, insurance companies and other private services. The platform is free for citizens while organizations pay a fee to Itsme per user per year instead of per transaction, motivating them to implement the infrastructure throughout their processes.

The agreement between Digitaal Vlaanderen agency and Itsme will last until 2029 and include an expenditure ceiling that has not been disclosed. The deal was made to drive digital adoption, allowing institutions to use Itsme’s services to sign documents such as permits, certificates, school regulations and reports.

Itsme has seven million registered users in Belgium – more than 80 percent of the country’s adult population, according to the company. In 2023, it recorded a profit of 1.6 million euros (US$1.7 million).

The app is not only being used for logging into banking platforms but also for booking flights, renting cars and handling employment processes. A large infrastructure has been designed to prevent fraud such as phishing, the company’s CEO Stephanie De Bruyne explained during a webinar in September 2024.

Article Topics

Belgium | biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | government services | identity verification | Itsme | schools