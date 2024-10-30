New office takes charge of UK digital ID market

The development of the UK’s digital ID ecosystem is finally picking up some pace. The UK government has officially launched the new Office for Digital Identities and Attributes, which oversees the country’s digital ID market.

The digital ID watchdog has been operating since 2022 as an interim governing body for digital IDs. Last week, the unit officially opened under the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT). Its main task is maintaining the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF), which outlines standards that digital ID providers must follow.

The news comes as more industry stakeholders express disappointment in the slow progress in the UK’s digital ID ecosystem since the DIATF was adopted in 2021.

In July, a group of digital ID companies and trade bodies published an open letter calling on the newly elected government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer to establish a legal foundation for the trust framework. Not long after, the government outlined its plans for the Digital Information and Smart Data Bill (DISD).

The UK government has also encouraged digital ID providers to enter the DIATF register. The Office for Digital Identities and Attributes plays the leading role in this task by certifying digital ID services and issuing trust marks.

As of October 28, almost 50 organizations with DIATF-certified services have been added to the register. The list also contains providers whose service has been independently certified against Right to Work, Right to Rent and Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) regulations.

Another task for the watchdog will be working with international partners on developing interoperable and reusable digital IDs. Industry experts have noted that the UK is behind other nations in digital ID. One of the ways the country could improve this is by aligning the country to key international frameworks and standards.

