UK govt encourages digital identity providers to join DIATF registry

The UK government has published guidance on entering the register for digital identity and attribute services.

The register represents a list of government-approved organizations certified against the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF). The rulebook outlines standards for digital identity providers, including identity verification procedures, data security measures, and interoperability requirements.

Aside from understanding the requirements of the framework, applicants are required to be audited and certified by an approved Conformity Assessment Body (CAB).

Meanwhile, digital identity industry leaders are lamenting the slow progress in developing the UK’s digital ID ecosystem.

“We had a flurry of activity 3 years ago with the adoption of a Trust Framework (in Beta) and extending this out to right-to-rent, right-to-work and criminal records checks; but since then practically nothing,” Tony Allen, executive director at the Age Check Certification Scheme.

The previous government has thwarted progress in developing digital ID in other sectors such as age verification in retail. But a new government could help the UK catch up with other digital economies, he added.

Adrian Field, director of market development of identity verification firm OneID says that the UK is behind other nations in digital ID services and needs a coherent strategy “based on citizen choice of ID service provider to access public and private sector services”

Other important tasks include aligning government departments and regulators on a single UK-wide ID framework and scope and aligning the UK to key international frameworks and standards, he says.

In July, a group of trade bodies and leaders within the UK’s digital identity ecosystem published an open letter calling for establishing a legal basis for the DIATF.

