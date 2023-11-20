Hungary plans biometric digital identity launch for late 2024

Hungary has taken a step towards a face biometrics-based national digital identity.

The government closed public comments last week on the country’s Digital Citizenship Law, a foundation for its Digital Citizenship Program (Digitális állampolgárság program, or DÁP). The final draft of the law is expected to be submitted to the parliament and enter into force on January 1, 2024.

According to the plan, digital IDs should be issued starting in September of that same year.

Hungary’s digital ID will allow citizens to prove their identity, settle payments to the state, handle administrative tasks and access public services through a tap on a mobile app.

Online identification will be provided through a state electronic identification service by matching the users’ facial images to a government database. Digital identification will be coupled with e-signatures. Fingerprint biometrics will also be collected from citizens during enrollment, according to an English translation of the draft law.

The Digital Citizenship Law will replace the current Electronic Administration Act. Financial services companies will be obliged to accept the government-issued digital ID and are expected to comply with the new law by the beginning of 2025. This stipulation is similar to the European eIDAS regulation governing the European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet which will also make accepting digital IDs mandatory for certain industries, according to Lexology.

