ScotAccount expands digital ID services, explores One Login integration

Since its launch in February 2023, ScotAccount, a digital identity service developed by the Scottish Government, has made key moves in improving access to public services online.

Initially introduced in partnership with Disclosure Scotland, ScotAccount now allows individuals to view their disclosure results online. More recently, the system has expanded to assist the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) with their Witness Gateway. The feature enables victims and witnesses to access case information online for the first time.

Additionally, ScotAccount is also examining potential interoperability with GOV.UK One Login, which would allow access for users of both Scottish and UK public services.

The services’ introduction of a save feature allows users to store their verified personal information in their ScotAccount. This information can then be reused for other public services, with the aim of streamlining the process and reducing the need for repeated data entry, according to a YouTube explainer.

According to Trudy Nicolson, the programme director for the Scottish Government’s digital identity programme, most users are opting to save their information, which points to growing acceptance of the service.

The next phase for ScotAccount involves expanding its reach across the public sector in Scotland. Plans are underway to allow users to save a broader range of verified information.

Efforts are also being made to improve inclusivity for those who may face difficulties in verifying their identity. This includes introducing alternative methods of verification for individuals without biometric documents or those with limited digital footprints, such as young people or those with specific personal circumstances. Additionally, knowledge-based verification and third-party vouching, which uses trusted relationships to confirm an individual’s identity, are being explored through a CivTech initiative.

Another development involves creating a secure two-way communication channel between public services and users, reducing reliance on postal communication and providing more secure access to essential services. This project is part of a broader effort to enhance the functionality of ScotAccount and reduce costs associated with traditional methods of communication.

Article Topics

digital government | digital identity | identity verification | interoperability | One Login | ScotAccount | Scotland