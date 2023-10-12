UK’s Education Dept adding services to One Login. 1m Brits have accounts

The UK’s One Login single sign-in service has been plugged into 23 government services in the last year. That is movement on a goal, but many more services have to be connected by the 2025 deadline.

John Holben, a deputy director with the Government Digital Service, also says 1 million people have created a One Login account and 2.5 million identities have been issued to date.

According to Think Digital Partners, an industry publisher and events firm, the Education Department is now tying programs into One Login. Its latest addition reportedly helps connect young people with apprenticeships.

In fact, Holden was giving a program update at a Think Digital Partners event this week.

The Works and Pensions Department should be finished, according to Think Digital, and that should happen this year.

There are almost 500 departments in the United Kingdom, so, where they stand in service completions could still leave many service connections to be made.

Of course, compared to other nations’ progress with single sign-on service, the UK can afford to be optimistic.

The U.S. government’s Login.gov program continues to provide lessons to review for future public administration, public policy and digital identity students. Many of them lessons on what not to do.

