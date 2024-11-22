Public sector digital ID initiatives mark incremental progress in digital transformation

Efforts to develop and implement government-backed digital identity systems are gaining momentum globally, with advancements reported in Saudi Arabia, Australia, the UK, Vietnam, and the U.S., reflecting a shared drive to streamline public service delivery, get on top of digital inclusion, and address privacy and security challenges.

Expanding integration and accessibility in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority (DGA) has launched a design system, known as the “Platforms Code,” aimed at standardizing interfaces across government platforms to unify digital identity.

Announced at a ceremony attended by ministers and digital transformation leaders, the Platforms Code is set to become the national standard for designing and developing government platform interfaces in the Kingdom, according to DGA.

DGA governor Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan says the system aligns with both local and international digital standards, marking another step toward comprehensive digital transformation. The Platforms Code, developed as an open-source design system, integrates code, design tools, and guidelines to support digital projects. Its community-driven approach allows developers and designers to use pre-built assets, enabling rapid development while focusing on specific needs.

The DGA also introduced the “Digital Saudi Strategy” at the event, aimed at fostering the growth of the digital economy. A key component of the strategy is the “Digital Transformation Ambassador” program, which will appoint ambassadors to build an integrated digital community and amplify the impact of digital initiatives.

Unlocking access to government services in Australia

Australia continues to refine its digital ID ecosystem, aiming to improve interactions between citizens and government agencies. Australia’s digital identity system, the Trust Exchange (TEx), is poised to help local councils provide faster, more user-centric services by simplifying identity verification processes.

Announced earlier this year by government services minister Bill Shorten, TEx has been described as the “gold standard” for digital IDs. The platform enables Australians to verify their identities via digital wallets, eliminating the need to share sensitive documents such as passports.

The system promises to enhance privacy by giving citizens control over the personal information they share when accessing services like setting up a bank account, registering a pet, or renting property. By integrating with existing systems such as myGov and myGovID, TEx is designed to streamline and secure access to a wide array of government services.

Progress on Gov.UK One Login

The UK’s Government Digital Service (GDS) celebrated a milestone for its Gov.UK One Login platform, which now connects citizens to over 50 government services. The system aims to provide a unified login experience, addressing inefficiencies caused by fragmented authentication processes.

GOV.UK One Login enables individuals to prove their identity using a variety of documentation, including UK biometric residence permits and knowledge-based verification questions. With major departments like HM Revenue and Customs, the Department for Work and Pensions, and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency set to onboard soon, the programme’s roadmap indicates continued growth ahead.

While the platform has seen significant adoption, Natalie Jones OBE, director of digital identity, government digital service reveals in a blog post that ongoing efforts are in place that focus on enhancing accessibility for underserved populations, including those without traditional identity documents.

Digital citizen app launched in Vietnam

In Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City has officially launched its Digital Citizen App, a gateway for accessing public services ranging from tax payments to administrative procedures, according to SGGP’s report.

The app, developed by the HCMC Digital Transformation Center in partnership with FPT Information System, is part of the city’s push toward digital transformation. Officials say it will enable “one-touch” interaction, offering a two-way communication channel between citizens and the government.

The app leverages outcomes from Vietnam’s Project 06 initiative, which focuses on population data and e-identification for national digital transformation. Users of the Digital Citizen App log in via Vietnam’s e-ID system (VNeID).

Challenges in digital transformation

In the U.S., digital identity development remains fragmented across states, with varying levels of adoption and infrastructure maturity. The lack of a cohesive national framework has drawn criticism, with organizations like Socure urging the creation of a federal digital identity taskforce. Socure argues that the U.S. needs a unified vision for how to move forward on digital identity.

Similarly, the public sector continues to face significant hurdles in its efforts to embrace digital transformation, with resource shortages, a growing skills gap, and outdated IT systems impeding progress, according to James Cherry, CEO of Northdoor.

State-level initiatives, such as mobile driver’s licenses and health credentialing systems, have demonstrated potential but face challenges related to interoperability, security, and public trust. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has also released recommendations urging lawmakers to prioritize privacy safeguards and inclusivity when crafting digital ID legislation.

