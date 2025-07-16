FB pixel

Laos begins integrating digital ID cards into public agencies

| Masha Borak
Government agencies in Laos have received the order to begin integrating the country’s chip-enabled identity cards and citizen databases.

Ministries, local authorities and state agencies will have to integrate the digital ID system to streamline public services and improve efficiency and coordination, according to a July 8th order from Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

The agency developing and managing the national citizen database is the Ministry of Public Security, while other ministries will need to ensure that their data systems are ready for secure integration and data exchange. The digital ID is managed by the Digital Government Center under the Ministry of Technology and Communications of Laos.

The Southeast Asian state officially launched its digital identity project in July last year, according to the Laotian Times. In May, the government announced it would establish a digital ID infrastructure to manage citizens’ personal data securely as part of its public services modernization drive. The Ministry of Technology and Communications had completed 37 digital government systems as of this past February as it seeks to spur socio-economic development with open source technology and digital public infrastructure (DPI).

The digital ID project has received assistance from countries such as Japan and Vietnam. Japan-based NEC, Ryobi Systems and J&C are all involved in building the system, while Vietnamese officials and experts have provided strategic advice.

