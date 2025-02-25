FB pixel

Laos targets digital transformation with DPI development, open-source tech

Laos is working towards digital transformation as a means of achieving its socio-economic development goals.

Minister of Technology and Communications Boviengkham Vongdala said in a January speech reported by the Lao News Agency that the government is prioritizing the deployment of telecommunications infrastructure, affordable high-speed internet, enhanced digital government platforms and digital public services. The digital transformation initiative can help reduce online fraud and help the country meet its development goals, Vongdala says.

The Ministry has developed 37 digital government systems so far, according to the report. The tax collection system has been modernized, and more than pieces of legislation including a national cybersecurity framework implemented.

The government held a seminar on the use of open-source technology in digital public service and digital public infrastructure (DPI) in February, attended by officials from across dozens of government organizations. Representatives of OpenSPP (which stands for Open Source Social Protection Platform) gave examples of digital public goods that have been created with open-source software, such as digital ID verification and real-time payment services.

Laos is currently working on setting up a digital identity system for use with both public and private sector services, with support from Japan and the World Bank.

