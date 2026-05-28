Sierra Leone launches biometric verification drive for foreign nationals

A mandatory nationwide biometric verification exercise for all foreign nationals living and working in Sierra Leone is set to begin on June 1, according to a government announcement released this week by the Ministry of Information and Civic Education.

The exercise marks the latest phase of Sierra Leone’s push to modernize identity and migration management. After making biometric residence and work permits the only legally recognized documents for foreign residents earlier this year, authorities are now moving from issuance to enforcement through coordinated nationwide compliance checks.

Per the information, a joint task force will conduct checks at residential and commercial properties around the country to ensure compliance with residence permits, work permits, and non-national ID cards.

The objective of the exercise, officials say, is part of ongoing government efforts to “strengthen national security, improve migration management, and ensure lawful employment across the country.”

According to the announcement, field teams will “carry out inspections at workplaces, business premises, institutions, project sites, residential areas, and other locations where foreign nationals may be working or residing.”

The teams will comprise officials from the Sierra Leone Immigration Department; the Ministry of Employment, labour and Social Security; the Unified Permit Secretariat; the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA), and security officials.

All foreign nationals in the country have been advised to make sure their documents are in order.

“Employers and foreign nationals are advised to ensure that all immigration and labour documents are valid, updated, and available for inspection at all times,” the government said. It warned that “failure to comply with these requirements may result in penalties or other legal action in line with the laws of Sierra Leone.”

For those seeking to apply for, renew, or regularize their papers, the government urged them to do so by completing an online process via the dedicated portal.

The notice stated: “Nationwide compliance enforcement is now in effect. Verification checks are being conducted at airports and border entry points, workplaces, and through field inspections across the country. All non-nationals are required to present a valid biometric permit upon request by authorized officers.”

A warning was also sounded that all those caught without a valid biometric permit could face denial of entry or exit, fines, penalties, or even revocation of their residency or work rights within the territory of Sierra Leone.

Since 2024, Sierra Leone has been leading efforts to expand adoption of its biometric national identity system. As of May last year, NCRA officials said the country had reached 93 percent ID registration coverage.

The enforcement campaign also reflects Sierra Leone’s broader investment in biometric identity infrastructure. With national ID coverage approaching universal enrollment, policymakers are increasingly looking to extend the use of trusted digital identity across migration management and other digital public infrastructure initiatives.

Article Topics

Africa | biometric verification | biometrics | digital ID | identity management | National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) | Sierra Leone