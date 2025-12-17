FB pixel

Experts urge Sierra Leone to link digital ID with other DPI

| Ayang Macdonald
Experts urge Sierra Leone to link digital ID with other DPI
 

Three World Bank experts have called on Sierra Leone authorities to take steps towards linking the national ID system with other DPI components if citizens must enjoy the real value of the country’s digital transformation promise.

In a blog article, the authors recognize the huge benefits that Sierra Leone’s digital ID system can bring to the people of the West African country.

Already, more than 6.4 million Sierra Leoneans have an ID number, although the uptake of physical cards remains very low, with less 500,000 printed ID cards said to have been collected in the course of 2024.

In May, authorities said 93 percent of people in the country had a digital ID, and that about 80 percent of all public services were accessible online.

The country believes its national ID system is the foundation of its ongoing digital transformation, for which the government is also looking at blockchain technology thanks to a partnership with scalable identity infrastructure company Sign.

According to the WB blog, digital ID is a vital building block, but “on its own, it can’t unlock its full potential.”

“Its value lies in broader Digital Public Infrastructure – the systems that make digital services work together,” they authors write.

“Robust, widely used, and connected ID systems deliver services more effectively and multiply benefits. From real-time payments to access in education, health, finance, and social protection, digital rails deliver the greatest impact when directly linked to services,” the argue.

With the country still in the early stage of its DPI development, the suggestion is for authorities to, among other things, strengthen governance, push for universal ID adoption, set up a robust civil registration system, expand the whole-of-government approach, and scale use cases of the ID in the private sector.

The authors also cite some lessons which, in their view, the Sierra Leone DPI experience offers. These include the indispensable nature of interoperability, trust and data protection measures, bringing down certain barriers through social protection programs, and introducing use cases that drive greater adoption.

