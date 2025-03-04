FB pixel

Fiji: national digital ID plan advances, ecommerce strategy launches

Govt says digital ID is a tool against poverty
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Fiji: national digital ID plan advances, ecommerce strategy launches
 

Fiji’s upcoming national digital identity will not only streamline access to vital services but also empower citizens by giving them access to reliable and secure identification, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said last Friday during the inaugural meeting of the National Identification (ID) Steering Committee. The Committee has approved a plan to draft legislation supporting the country’s digital ID system.

Meanwhile, the government has also been working on launching its “National E-commerce Strategy,” which includes not only boosting digital infrastructure but also cross-border digital economy. Fiji has been working with Australia’s Pacific Digital Economy Program on using critical ecommerce data to increase its capacity to adapt to digital trade rules, according to the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC).

The ID Steering Committee has been working on establishing the digital ID system since the South Pacific country’s cabinet approved the project in June last year. The first phase of the project includes a digital Know Your Customer (eKYC) system for the Reserve Bank of Fiji, designed to streamline customer onboarding and verification.

During last week’s inaugural meeting, the group discussed creating a unified and accessible identification that enhances access to healthcare, finance and education as well as crucial social welfare programs. Almost a third of Fiji’s population lived below the poverty line in 2019.

“Experts agree National ID should be a single proof of identity,” says Justice Minister Siromi Turaga. “Digital IDs are an effective tool against poverty and a critical piece of digital public infrastructure. Using a digital ID reduces the unnecessary collection of identity information, where people provide physical copies of their identity documents over and over.”

The digital ID, designed to serve Fiji’s 924,000 inhabitants, will take at least three years to complete. The project is being developed with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the government of Japan.

Last week, Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali invited businesses to embrace digital trade, adopt ecommerce and explore new markets.

“The private sector usually leads innovation. This is evident in initiatives like M-PiAISA, MyCash, and platforms like Viti Cart,” says Ali.

M-PiAISA and MyCash are popular payment apps while Viti Cart is an online retail service owned by Vodafone Fiji.

This post was updated at 4:25pm Eastern on March 4, 2025 to clarify the name of the E-commerce Strategy

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ETRI researchers develop data sovereignty, ZKP tech to restore individual control

Korean researchers at the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) have developed cutting-edge technologies to strengthen personal data “sovereignty,” and…

 

UR Encoder launch by FaceTec introduces new option for biometric ID issuers

Organizations around the world can now create and issue UR Codes to biometrically bind people holding them to their identity…

 

Paravision scores leading combined error rate in DHS S&T’s liveness detection demo

Paravision demonstrated the leading accuracy and convenience of its new presentation attack detection (PAD) software when it scored the lowest…

 

Identity data sharing underpins Tony Blair plan to save $16B with data synchronization

The UK could see returns of up to £13 billion (US$16.4 billion) per year from linking data from different public…

 

Fingerprint Cards: quarterlies, annuals, regulatory actions

March 4, 2025 – Revenues for Fingerprint Cards in fiscal 2024 tumbled to 403.2 million Swedish kronor (approximately US$38.5 million) from…

 

Moldova joins second round of EUDI pilot project

Moldova will participate in the second round of a pilot for the EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI). The e-Governance Agency…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS