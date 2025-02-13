DR Congo approaches national ID rollout with Trident implementation agreement

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Singaporean firm Trident have announced the signing of an implementation agreement which paves the way for the rollout of a national ID system.

Per the announcement made public February 12, Trident sealed the deal with DRC’s Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Digital Technology, as a follow-up to an initial agreement which had been concluded by both parties for the operational launch of a comprehensive digital identification and authentication platform in the central African nation.

Going by the agreement, Trident is expected to deliver critical services to the DRC, specifically for the development and deployment of an integrated digital identity verification and authentication system, based on a secure infrastructure that will serve as the foundation for an effective digital government set-up.

In December, the DRC announced that it had contracted Trident to build a national digital government ecosystem to address administrative inefficiencies and build a seamless and results-based governance architecture.

Speaking following the signing of the agreement on national identity, Trident Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Soon Huat Lim, said the deal is an important milestone in the company’s mission to provide DRC citizens with secure and accessible digital identity services.

“By working directly with the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Digital Technology, we will implement advanced digital identity verification and authentication systems that will serve as the cornerstone of the DRC’s digital transformation. This implementation phase will focus on building a robust infrastructure, ensuring that every citizen can securely access government services through a verified digital identity,” Lim said.

The systems they are developing, he claimed, will establish new standards for digital governance in Africa while creating a model worth emulating by developing nations.

Also commenting, the Posts and Telecommunications Minister, Augustin Kibassa Maliba, contended that the project will be a major pillar in moving ahead his country’s digital transformation efforts.

“With Trident, we will be able to provide our citizens with secure and efficient access to government services while protecting their personal data through advancements in blockchain technology. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to leveraging innovative solutions for the benefit of all Congolese. By implementing this digital transformation, we are not only building infrastructure but also creating new opportunities for economic growth and social inclusion.”

The national digital ID system to be deployed, the announcement indicates, will incorporate “robust data protection measures aligned with international standards, ensuring the security and confidentiality of citizens’ information,” and will also ensure user control and consent for data access.

They goal, the firm adds, is to revolutionize interactions between citizens and the government, and to drive digital integration endeavours.

The news to deploy a new national ID system in the DRC is likely to be positively welcomed by citizens of the vast country who have seen their government make a back and forth movement in the last few years on a national ID contract.

