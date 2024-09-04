FB pixel

DR Congo cancels biometric national ID contract; Idemia ‘determined to collaborate’

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All  |  Trade Notes
DR Congo cancels biometric national ID contract; Idemia ‘determined to collaborate’
 

The Democratic Republic of Congo has cancelled a $697 million contract to set up a biometric national identity system and deliver ID cards. The contract is held by Afritech, with Idemia as a technology supplier.

The price tag for the ID system and supporting infrastructure had ballooned to $1.2 billion, three times higher than the original estimate from the DR Congo’s ONIP (Office Nationale de l’Identification de la Population), Bloomberg reports.

Bloomberg and Lighthouse had described the contract as being held by a “consortium” made up of Idemia and Afritech, but Idemia Senior Vice President for the Middle East and Africa Olivier Charlanes told Biometric Update in an interview that his company had a contract with Afritech, not a consortium. He acknowledged “inconsistencies” in the contract arrangement, and said that Idemia had asked Afritech to clarify the situation. Idemia was open to all options, Charlanes said, including cancelling its contract.

Now, an Idemia representative has confirmed the cancellation to Biometric Update in an email.

“The contract signed between ONIP and the purported Idemia/Afritech consortium was recently canceled, aligning with our expectations, as no such consortium exists.

“Idemia reaffirms its steadfast commitment to supporting the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in its mission to provide reliable and secure identity cards to its citizens. We stand ready to offer our expertise and advanced technological solutions to the Congolese government to ensure the successful execution of this national project. We are determined to collaborate closely with the authorities to guarantee the success of this crucial program.”

Bloomberg notes that in the absence of a national ID system, citizens of the DR Congo face challenges opening bank accounts, acquiring official documents and registering to vote.

Idemia has been having a frustrating time with local partners on government contract in Africa of late, as the cancellation follows a similar move last week by Airports Company South Africa, after Idemia and its (actual) consortium partner Infoverge fell into dispute. In that case, Idemia plans to win the airport biometrics contract again when the procurement do-over is held.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK lawmakers debate facial recognition as a solution for retail crime

UK retail crime levels have been surging in recent years with lawmakers launching an inquiry on organized shoplifting gangs, including…

 

Fime adds digital identity advisory expertise with Consult Hyperion acquisition

A digital identity testing and consultancy juggernaut is coming together in France, with Fime acquiring Consult Hyperion. The deal enhances…

 

Dutch data regulator fines Clearview AI €30M, wants personal liability for CEO

Regulators in the Netherlands have slapped a massive fine on U.S.-based facial recognition provider Clearview AI for illegally collecting and…

 

Digital wallets for hotel access cards gain ground with Apple, Google on board

If ever a use case was made for digital wallets, it is hotel access keys. Numbers suggest that if all…

 

MOSIP’s biometric QR code spec draft out for public comment

The Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) has released a draft of its Claim 169 specification for interoperable, QR code-based…

 

NEC launches facial recognition system for simultaneous authentication in motion

NEC Corporation has launched a new biometric system so customers can utilize its facial recognition to authenticate individuals even while…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS