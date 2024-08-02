FB pixel

Idemia wins contract to supply multi-biometric system to IRS

| Anthony Kimery
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  Trade Notes
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that it intends to award a sole source contract to Idemia Identity & Security USA for its Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS) hardware and software.

The contract requires IDEMIA to “provide supplies for a period of one base year and four option years.”

IRS said it’s awarding the sole source contract to IDEMIA because it “is the sole provider of the MBIS workstation for legal use” and because the “product can only be obtained through IDEMIA Identity & Security USA LLC and there are no authorized resellers.”

IRS criminal investigators use MBIS to analyze a wide variety of crucial biometric data, including: fingerprint, latent fingerprint, palm print, latent palm print and face.

The MBIS Cloud covers all these biometric modalities and provides forensic experts with a future-forward cloud solution for post-event analysis. Hosted on Microsoft Azure Government or Amazon AWS Government, the MBIS Cloud platform is designed to meet the U.S. government’s requirements for data security and continuity of operations.

MBIS Cloud complies with security standards for storage, transmission, monitoring, and recovery of digital information, including standards issued by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Criminal Justice Information Services.

The MBIS Cloud offers several configuration options to address each agency’s specific operational requirements:

• Standard MBIS as a full Cloud solution for agencies who want to run their entire MBIS in the cloud;
• Tailored MBIS as a full Cloud solution for agencies who want to tailor the system components they place in the cloud; and
• Disaster Recovery with system replication in the Cloud for agencies who want to maintain their MBIS as a local, on-premises solution with a cloud option for business continuity.

