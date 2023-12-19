Amentum wins $282M contract for US biometric immigration systems

A sprawling engineering and integration firm has been awarded its second big U.S. immigration biometrics contract in three months. Both are part of modernization programs.

The Citizenship and Immigration Services agency has signed a contract valued at $282.5 million with Virginia-based Amentum to install biometric systems to help process lawful immigration applications at 130 CIS Application Support Center (ASC) locations.

A $407 million, five-year contract was awarded to Amentum in September. Part of the contract is to automate biometric and other data collection from people applying to live in the country.

The new contract is vaguer than its predecessor. All that is known right now is that the government wants to “enhance applicant services” using “commercial best practices and technologies to improve operations.” Rigorous workforce training is one component. The end result must be reduced customer wait times and improved overall experience using tools including biometric scanning.

Amentum, with a workforce of 35,000 globally, performs project engineering and management and systems integration. The company also signed a merger agreement with Jacobs to form a combined company with its Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber and Intelligence businesses, according to a separate announcement.

Article Topics

Amentum | biometrics | data collection | DHS | government purchasing | immigration | United States | USCIS