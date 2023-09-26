US DHS awards $407M immigration biometrics contract to Amentum

A $407 million, five-year U.S. government contract has been awarded to Amentum. Part of the contract, from the Citizenship and Immigration Services, is to automate biometric and other data collection from people applying to live in the country.

The agency is part of the Department of Homeland Security. The money will pay for those and other related services provided by 130 application support centers.

Amentum had held the contract prior to the reletting, and beat out four other bidders. It is part of a broader effort to support the capture of fingerprint and face biometrics and ID cards and program management. USCIS had planned for the contract to be worth up to $500 million.

The government pointed out Amentum strengths, including data fusion analytics and modernization, intelligence and national security, engineering and integration and mission readiness.

The Maryland-headquartered government and commercial contractor is a 2020 spinoff from construction engineering company AECOM. It performs global engineering, project management and solutions integration.

Article Topics

Amentum | biometrics | data collection | DHS | government purchasing | immigration | USCIS