Idemia and partner win $50M purchase agreement for US govt biometric access cards

| Chris Burt
Idemia and partner win $50M purchase agreement for US govt biometric access cards
 

A Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) worth up to $50 million has been awarded to Idemia Public Security and partner XTec Incorporated to provide cardstock and personalization services for the U.S. federal government’s biometric Personal Identity Verification (PIV) cards.

The General Services Administration (GSA) awarded the 12-month contract, which comes with three option years.

PIV cards include the fingerprint and face biometrics of the bearer, and are used to access a wide range of government resources, from physical access to government facilities to medical care offered by Veteran’s Affairs.

Idemia makes the smartcards, and XTec is the distributor. The partners have a lengthy track-record of providing technology to both government and commercial organizations.

“We are honored to have been selected by the General Services Administration for this significant award, and we are delighted to partner with Idemia to deliver innovative solutions that meet the stringent requirements of government agencies,” says Kevin Kozlowski, EVP at XTec Incorporated.

“Idemia is proud to have provided our best-in-class smart Personal Identity Verification (PIV) and Common Access Card (CAC) cards for more than 15 years,” says Idemia Public Security North America CEO Donnie Scott. “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with XTec on this opportunity and continue providing security-enhancing technology to the federal government.”

Idemia Public Security is the ID documents and credentials-making wing of Idemia, established when the company split into three divisions earlier this year.

