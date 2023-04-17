ID.me expands biometric access for government agencies via Carahsoft partnership

A new partnership between ID.me and Carahsoft Technology Corp. will make the former’s secure digital network and technology more widely available to the U.S. government.

A release from the two companies specified that ID.me’s pre-verified services would now be available to additional agencies through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, GSA schedule (No. 47QSWA18D008F), and ITES-SW2 contract (W52P1J-20-D-0042).

“We are excited to work with Carahsoft and its reseller partners to expand the acquisition pathways by which agencies can partner with ID.me,” says Derrick Roberts, ID.me’s director of business development, in a statement.

Carahsoft provides cyber-security services for government agencies at the federal, state and local levels, as well as organizations working in health care and education. Rich Maigue, a sales director at Carahsoft, says that the increasing digitization of government services means a corresponding demand for secure digital identity verification that “helps them meet security and equity objectives without compromise.”

“We look forward to working with our resellers to make ID.me’s products and services accessible to agencies across the public sector,” he says.

This month, ID.me reported that one hundred million people in the U.S. had signed up to use its digital wallet. The company recently hired a new CFO and raised $132 million in a series D financing round to expand biometric service access.

Governments focusing on digital identity this year: Gartner

Digital identity ecosystems are among the top ten trends in government technology for this year, as assessed by Gartner.

Over a third of the countries in the world will offer citizens digital identity wallets based on mobile devices by the end of the year, the consultancy says.

Article Topics

Carahsoft | digital identity | Gartner | government purchasing | ID.me | U.S. Government