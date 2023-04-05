ID.me reports millions of new sign-ups for its digital wallet

One hundred million people in the United States have signed up to use a digital wallet from identification vendor ID.me. The company is calling is a major milestone.

Executives claim that 500 million private and nonprofit entities are on board with digital ID documents stored in ID.me‘s Digital Wallet. So are 14 federal agencies and 35 agencies in 30 states, according to the company.

Forty percent of everyone using ID.me service is verified against the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology’s IAL2 standard, the company says.

In fact, according to ID.me, it has the only ID verification software that meets NIST’s federal digital ID guidelines.

It would appear that the company’s alleged missteps and stumbles have not slowed its progress with individuals.

ID.me executives have reportedly overstated fraud losses suffered by Covid relief programs run by federal and state agencies. Then, a year ago, the company and the Internal Revenue Service were falsely accused of requiring taxpayers to submit a face scan to pay their taxes.

Digital wallets and mobile digital IDs are forecast for a dramatic increase in adoption over the next several years.

Article Topics

consumer adoption | digital wallet | ID.me | identity verification | United States