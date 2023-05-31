Idex Biometrics and AuthenTrend partner on biometric access cards

Norwegian fingerprint biometric solutions provider Idex has entered a new collaboration with Taiwan-based, FIDO2-certified firm AuthenTrend.

In particular, the companies have joined forces to produce and market new multi-application biometric smart cards with digital authentication capabilities.

“We are very excited to launch our next-generation ATKey series product of battery-less biometric smart cards,” says Zake Huang, vice president of AuthenTrend.

“This new product will provide our customers with the most secure and convenient way to access their devices and services. We believe that this solution will play a critical role in the global identity and authentication industry.”

Based on Idex Biometrics TrustedBio technology, the new bioometric cards specifically target identity access and cryptocurrency wallet applications.

“AuthenTrend brings extensive experience in smart cards for consumer applications in authentication, identity access and cryptocurrency wallets,” explains Catharina Eklof, CCO of Idex Biometrics.

“Together, we will bring these ground-breaking solutions to market and unlock new opportunities for biometric smart cards addressing high-margin products.”

The release of the new biometric cards represents the end of a month of substantial growth for Idex Biometrics, which revealed new integrations, deals, and a NOK 125 million ($11 million) investment in May.

Article Topics

AuthenTrend | biometric cards | fingerprint recognition | identity access management (IAM) | Idex Biometrics