Zwipe, Fingerprint Cards each ink deals for biometric access control cards

Biometrics developers Zwipe and Fingerprint Cards have partnered with card-makers in Texas, Italy and England to produce access control cards.

Zwipe has partnered with low-voltage physical security and access control integrator NCS to work on a biometric system-on-card (BSoC) for customers in Texas.

NCS serves the manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, government and education sectors.

The partners’ collaboration is intended to deliver fast, secure and inexpensive integration of fingerprint biometrics into existing access systems.

“Zwipe Access is an excellent solution to enhance our security technology offerings for physical access control, incorporating multifactor authentication through biometrics at a fraction of the cost of alternative technologies,” says NCS Director of Estimating Mike Keadle. “We are confident in offering this exceptional card solution, which also addresses today’s hygiene concerns, as only the card owner ever comes into contact with it, unlike biometric readers shared among multiple users.”

Italy-based Sintesi has also partnered with Zwipe to integrate its biometric technology into access control and time and attendance cards for its customer base that a company announcement says is large.

The plan is to make biometric cards for both physical and logical access control with Zwipe’s BSoC.

“Offering Zwipe’s biometric system on card technology will position us in the forefront of innovation by allowing deploying a complete multifactor authentication system at a much lower cost than alternative technologies while reducing risks and costs related to GDPR, as only the owner of the card as access to its biometric data,” says Sintesi Founder and CEO Silvano Ferro.

Fingerprint Cards and Freevolt partner

London-based Freevolt Technologies has upgraded its biometric access control card, launching its second-generation card with Fingerprint Cards’ T2 fingerprint sensor, also known as FPC 1323.

Freevolt’s S-Key card is supposed to provide reliable, secure and low-friction user authentication with low energy requirements. It is also presented as more hygienic than shared biometric scanners.

“The world has changed and approaches to security must also evolve,” says Fingerprint Cards President of Payment and Access Michel Roig. “With our collaboration with Freevolt Technologies, we are proud to see that Freevolt have combined their highly efficient power harvesting innovations with Fingerprints’ FPC 1323 sensor providing ultra-low power consumption, to create a world-leading battery-less biometric smart access card.”

Roig notes that the physical access control market includes “several hundred million smart cards per year.”

Freevolt Technologies Head of Product and Business Development Gonzalo de Gisbert emphasizes that the cards will work with “a wide range of access control readers.”

