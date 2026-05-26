UIDAI shifts Aadhaar users to new app with selective data sharing

India is preparing to retire its long‑running mAadhaar mobile app as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) pushes users toward a new Aadhaar platform built around selective data sharing and stronger identity verification.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) confirmed the transition in a post on X: “mAadhaar will discontinue soon. Download the new Aadhaar App and experience faster access, smarter features & enjoy services at your fingertips,” the post said, describing the replacement app as a simpler and more convenient way to manage Aadhaar services.

The older mAadhaar app often displayed full Aadhaar details during authentication, but the new Aadhaar app has redesigned the experience to reduce exposure of personal information and to introduce more robust verification layers before access is granted.

One of the biggest additions is secure QR‑based Aadhaar sharing, intended to streamline in‑person verification at hotels, hospitals, government offices and service counters. Instead of showing complete Aadhaar details, users can now share only the information required for a specific transaction.

While OTP‑based verification remains, the new app can require face authentication or QR verification depending on the service being accessed, a move aimed at reducing misuse and strengthening digital identity security.

The app also gives users more direct control over their biometric data. Residents can lock or manage fingerprint, face and iris biometric authentication settings directly within the app, a feature UIDAI says will help prevent unauthorized access, especially on shared devices.

Setting up the new Aadhaar App involves a more detailed onboarding process than mAadhaar. Users must download the official app from verified app stores, select a preferred language, and verify the mobile number linked to their Aadhaar using an OTP.

Some users may be asked to complete face authentication during setup. After creating a PIN or enabling biometric unlock, they must add their Aadhaar number and complete a second OTP verification. UIDAI says the multi‑step process means identity is confirmed at multiple points instead of relying on a single login method.

The transition comes as UIDAI has extended its free online Aadhaar document update service until June 14, 2027, giving residents an additional year to update identity and address documents at no cost through the myAadhaar portal.

Public adoption of the new Aadhaar App has been strong, with more than 21 million downloads recorded within three months. UIDAI says residents are increasingly using the app to update mobile numbers and addresses from anywhere, with over 2.8 million mobile number updates and nearly 600,000 address updates completed so far.

UIDAI is encouraging all residents to migrate to the new Aadhaar app, which is available on both iOS and Android, before mAadhaar is formally phased out. The new app also integrates with everyday services including gig worker verification and administrative procedures. Google has added support for Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials in India, with users able to store and present their digital Aadhaar ID directly through Google Wallet.

Article Topics

Aadhaar | biometric authentication | digital ID | identity verification | India | mobile app | UIDAI